Unorthodox Pizza and Politics focuses on election results

Paul Bieniek

On Nov. 17, an overflow crowd of MC students, staff, and faculty packed into Thomas 205 for the latest iteration of the political science department’s Pizza and Politics series.

In contrast to typical Pizza and Politics, the discussion focused on the campus climate in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the Presidential race on Nov. 8, with junior Political Science major and SGA Parliamentarian Savannah Yoho serving as the primary facilitator of the discussion in lieu of Dr. Mark Schaefer or Mike Tager.

Schaefer did make some opening comments, stating that he had heard of troubling incidents on campus in the wake of the election, including racist and sexist incidents. VP for Student Life Dr. Richard Danford confirmed that incidents had occurred without offering specific details. Schaefer added that he heard of incivility from students he wouldn’t have expected such behavior from.

The discussion led by Yoho mainly consisted of students stating their thoughts on the election, ranging from their justifications on voting for or against the candidates or just their broad reactions.

Senior Stella Bargeloh noted that people of older generations tended to vote for Trump, wheras younger voter opted for Clinton.

“There were more older voters voting, so that made a difference,” she said.

One student, who said he voted for Donald Trump, said he felt Trump supporters were being unfairly type cast.

“I feel like in a political discussion there shouldn’t be animosity. People are painting all Trump supporters as racist and sexist. I just don’t see it,” Alex said.

Junior Jonah Mitchell, agreed, arguing that while some Trump supporters may have been motivated by sexism or racism, most were simply looking out for their own interests.

Junior political science major Sam Welch, who voted for Hillary Clinton, responded.

“It’s true that not everyone who voted for Donald Trump thinks ‘I voted for Trump and now I want to become a KKK member’. I don’t think 60 million Americans did that,” she said. “But the fact of the matter is it hurts that it wasn’t a deal breaker for people when he said ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ or called Mexicans rapists.”

Senior Aman Berhane criticized Trump’s selection of far-right media executive Steve Bannon, who has faced accusation of anti-Semitism and racism, as his chief adviser.

“The people he is associating himself with right now, they’re not good people,” Berhane said.

In closing remarks, Schaefer said he wanted to hold this Pizza and Politics to generate an open and peaceful dialogue to help those on campus process the results and implications of the election, and urged students to speak out when necessary.

“I’ve been really happy with this,” he said. “I also hope we know we need to handle this the Marietta way. If you see stuff or hear stuff you know is wrong, stick your nose in, take care of each other and stop it. Not just for PC (politically correct) reasons, but because we’re supposed to be building a community that’s better than the whole. We’re a very diverse place which is unique in our region.”

At press time, it has not been announced when the next Pizza and Politics will be held.