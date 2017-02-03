An urban exploration of Marietta, Ohio

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

This past weekend, I set off with a simple goal: explore and photograph as many alluring Marietta destinations as I could before the fleeting December sun escaped me. Armed with my camera, and accompanied by a few friends, I spent the better portion of two days documenting our exploration. Marietta, founded in 1788, was the first major settlement of the Midwest territory, so finding historical destinations to explore was no problem at all.

The targets on my list included both hidden and well-known locations. We began Saturday afternoon, at the First Presbyterian Church located on the corner of Wooster and 4th Street. From there, we took an alley that led us to Washington Street.

We followed Washington southwest, stopping underneath the Washington Street Bridge, just outside the Ohio River Museum. Here, we found several sternwheelers, including the W.P. Snyder Jr. – a steam-powered towboat built in 1918 by the Carnegie Steel Company. The sternwheeler was used for decades by Pittsburg’s Crucible Steel Company to transport coal across the Monongahela River. Today, it is housed on the bank outside the museum, where visitors can experience an escorted tour of the vessel.

From there, we backtracked to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. The impressively large and ornate building was constructed in the early 1900s, in the Spanish Colonial Revival-style. In 2013, it was officially designated a “Minor Basilica” by Pope Francis.

From the Basilica, we headed southeast toward historical downtown Marietta. Our next stop was Green Valley Co-op, a local farm supplier located on Route 7. Here we found a myriad of jungle gym-like metal frames, which we later determined were cattle (hay) feeders.

After inspecting the colorful objects, we continued into town, weaving our way between late-Victorian buildings, through side streets and narrow brick alleyways. Downtown Marietta was once at the confluence of several railroad tracks, making for an interesting arrangement of lines and shapes.

Emerging from the network of narrow alleys, we followed Front Street, passing Sugden Office Supplies and other small shops. We crossed the intersection at Putnam and Front Street, and proceeded into East Muskingum Park. Located on the bank of the Muskingum River, the park houses several historic war monuments.

Bearing left, we followed the scenic River Trail underneath the Putnam Street Bridge, stopping to admire the illustrative tunnel murals. As we continued south along the Muskingum River (toward Harmar Bridge) we passed several bikers and dog-walkers seemingly unfazed by the chilling December air.

After a few minutes on the trail, we realized that darkness was quickly approaching and presently decided to return to campus. As we made our way back through the town, we noted the festively lit buildings and fancily decorated street lamps.

Our second day of exploring began in Harmar Village, an historic district located across the Muskingum River, overlooking downtown Marietta. We stopped, first, outside the Marietta Soda Museum to admire a tree decorated with hanging bicycles. Next, we advanced past converted train cars (located in Old Train Park), onto Harmar Bridge.

Built in 1859 to connect Harmar to Marietta, the historic railroad bridge is one of the area’s most popular destinations. Today, Harmar Bridge is used as a pedestrian bridge. Visitors and residents alike frequent the bridge on jogs, photographic endeavors, or simple afternoon strolls. Many also leave “love locks” on the bridge’s railings – a practice that is frowned upon by many area civic leaders. Nonetheless, the bridge is decorated with hundreds of locks, most engraved with romantic sentiments.

From Harmar Bridge, we headed to the famous Lafayette Hotel. Built in 1918, the historic Lafayette has housed many high-profile quests over the years. Additionally, the building is rumored to be haunted, with guests frequently reporting strange paranormal encounters. Phasmophobia aside, we climbed the winding hotel stairs to the third floor, and exited onto an observation deck.

There, on the roof of the Lafayette, we took in the sites and sounds of an over 200-year old city. The destination marked the end of our weekend of exploring the historical town. Of course, this was only a taste of the rich history Marietta has to offer; there are many more locations to explore in this fascinating city.

Take a look at the rest of Matt’s photos here: