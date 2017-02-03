Winter Weekend Recap

Trey Farley

tlf001@marietta.edu

Marietta’s annual Winter Weekend is a huge weekend in Marietta sports both past and present, featuring the athletics hall of fame induction. Men’s and women’s basketball games also took place. While the induction itself was held the night before, the new inductees were introduced in between the men and women’s games.

In front of a full crowd in Ban Johnson Arena, the lady Pios kicked off Winter Weekend with an important victory over conference foe John Carroll led by the performances of Corrie Burkhardt, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Amisha Herd also had 12 points and seven boards. The women’s win was crucial to their standing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Directly following the women’s game was the introduction of the 2017 Marietta College athletics hall of fame inductees, which included past Pioneers from softball, baseball, and crew.

The festive atmosphere continued as the men’s team battled the Blue Streaks and were recognized by hall of fame inductees. The Pios did not disappoint, adding yet another thriller to the recent history of their games, with a pivotal victory over JCU. The game started with senior A.J. Edwards scoring the first basket of the game and his 1,000th point of his college career in continuing his impressive legacy at Marietta. Edwards and the pioneers were able to hold off a late push by John Carroll to remain in a tie for the lead in the OAC with Ohio Northern, thus setting the stage for a possible regular-season conference championship game on Feb. 18 when the Polar Bears travel to Marietta for a 3:00 p.m. game.