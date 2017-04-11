Marietta College hosts career fair

Rosey Raths

rnr002@marietta.edu

March marks the beginning of the summer countdown for most students. On Feb. 28, Marietta College hosted a career fair for students to find internship and summer job opportunities to fill their much-anticipated breaks. The event offered not one, but three rooms filled with potential employers and companies. Employer booths ranged from local banks, camps, and internet technology providers to international internships in hundreds of countries. There was something for every major on campus to take advantage of.

Besides scoring a new job, students were able to win sweatshirts and gift cards. There was free coffee and food at different booths. Plus, on the way in, students received a bag of chips and queso as an added bonus.

If students missed out on the free food or the booth for their dream job, at the very least they were able to become more comfortable in a professional setting. Pioneers arrived in everything from hoodies to full suits to impress their favorite employers. There was also a refreshing amount of Marietta College alumni to offer advice and hope for a career after college. Students left the event ready to take on the professional world and continue the long blue line.