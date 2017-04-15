Greek life series: Alpha Tau Omega

Sydney Gregory

smg002@marietta.edu

Alpha Tau Omega was founded in 1865 at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. More than 250,000 members make up the fraternity, with 250 chapters, both active and inactive. Their outward slogan is “Love & Respect,” their colors are Azure Blue and Old Gold, and their national flower is the white rose.

Alpha Tau Omega is unique in that it represents one-third of the Lexington Triad, a group of three fraternities all founded in Lexington, Virginia when the U.S. was reestablishing itself after the American Civil War. The fraternity also stresses that they were founded upon Christian rather than Greek principles.

President of the Beta Rho chapter here at Marietta College, Cody Dobbs says he is honored to be leading such a distinguished group of men.

“Alpha Tau Omega has imparted me with the tools I will need in the future to accomplish any problem set before me,” Dobbs said.

“Leading these young men, I can with confidence say you will find no better men morally, spiritually, or devotedly than the men of Alpha Tau Omega. I am grateful for the development, and can honestly say becoming a brother to these men was the best decision of my college career,” Dobbs said.

Nationally, the men of Alpha Tau Omega raise thousands of dollars for their philanthropy National Multiple Sclerosis Society. At Marietta College the men host events such as Skate for MS and Cycle for MS to increase awareness and raise money for the cause.

“Philanthropy is a huge part of our fraternity’s culture. Ever since Cycle was started for a fellow student who was diagnosed with cancer, it has transformed into Cycle 4 MS. Every year we meet new people who have connections to MS, and it really puts things into perspective. It helps to build bonds between both brothers and the community. This year will be a milestone, as we seek to pass $100,000 raised in the last 10 years,” Current Beta Rho Philanthropy Chair Nick Trocano said.

If you’re still not sure about whether or not to join Alpha Tau Omega, their members overwhelmingly say that it was the best decision of their college career. Junior Tom Mazurek has similar feelings to Dobbs when asked why he loves his fraternity.

“Over the past two years we have grown together and learned a lot; being on executive board and other experiences,” Mazurek said.