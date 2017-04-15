Alpha Xi Delta hosts Xi Man Competition

Sydney Gregory

smg002@marietta.edu

On Thursday April 7th, the women of Alpha Xi Delta hosted “Xi Man,” a competition to benefit their national philanthropy Autism Speaks. Autism Speaks raises money to help families affecting by Autism by increasing understanding and advancing research.

Organizations on campus were invited to nominate up to two men to participate in the event. Contestants were judged on their introductions, talent, creativity, overall general appearance, and answer to the question,“what would being Xi Man mean to you?”

The men were individually coached by a member of Alpha Xi Delta to help perfect their talents and answer to the final question. The contestants also participated in group dance practices over the course of the week leading up to the competition in preparation for their grand finale.

Current Alpha Xi Delta Philanthropy Chair Courtney Streeter said in a previous interview why Autism Speaks is such an important cause.

“It’s important because it’s a cause that we can all come together for,” Streeter says. “It impacts 1 in 68 kids and you never know where you might encounter someone with Autism, so it’s important to understand what it is. Autism costs a family about $60,000 a year on average, so Autism Speaks helps pay for those bills.”

Freshman David Erzen received the Mr. AmaXIng award for raising the most money for Autism Speaks. Junior Rob Felton received Crowd Favorite and Junior Garrett Legraen won overall Xi Man of the Year.

Though all of the contestants said they had a wonderful time raising money and awareness for Autism Speaks and competing for the crown, Xi Man 2017 Garrett Legraen said “I’m excited to be the Xi Man this year, not only to represent the ladies of Alpha Xi Delta, but, to spread a better understanding of Autism world wide. Such an honor to represent such great organizations.”

From this event alone, Alpha Xi Delta raised over $1,300 for Autism Speaks.