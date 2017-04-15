Annual Community Softball Day closes with double-victory

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

17916693_1485143941519870_2037466614_o 17886889_1485143418186589_1029430235_o 17916171_1485143414853256_1754532867_o 17916260_1485143958186535_1687958114_o 17886889_1485143418186589_1029430235_o 17916710_1485143374853260_1118260559_o 17916171_1485143414853256_1754532867_o 17916326_1485143401519924_449026138_o 17916844_1485143124853285_500424054_o 17916138_1485143131519951_1706695476_o 17887048_1485143148186616_1177931412_o 17916973_1485143118186619_417758868_o 17916710_1485143114853286_429432234_o 17902798_1485142574853340_932905365_o 17916844_1485143124853285_500424054_o 17916138_1485143131519951_1706695476_o 17902512_1485142591520005_2124095549_o 17909463_1485141488186782_1949988779_n 17902471_1485141471520117_704723758_o 17916203_1485141494853448_1963316325_o 17916612_1485141451520119_263355691_o 17916330_1485141468186784_502147649_o 17887165_1485139524853645_1155135060_o 17916792_1485139508186980_1045654222_o 17902477_1485139514853646_530161521_o 17916979_1485139321520332_1705805088_o 17916880_1485139528186978_177724335_o

The Marietta College softball team swept Baldwin Wallace on Saturday, April 8, securing two wins against the Yellow Jackets, and inspiriting a lively crowd. The Pioneers won their first game 6-3, and the second by a 2-1 margin.

These victories were the quintessential moments of a successful Community Day. Each year, students in Marietta College’s sports marketing and sports management classes plan the family-friendly event. It serves as both a community outreach and as a learning experience for the students involved.

“We just had to plan out what we wanted to have at the event and then see if it was doable with the sponsors’ help,” senior Erika Massie said.

In addition to free food and drinks, the event featured bounce houses, t-shirts, and swag items. Students ran the entire event.

“I think the event went well, we actually went out without a hitch,” Massie said.

The students will also oversee Community Baseball day, which will take place on Wednesday, April 22.

Photos in slideshow by Matt Peters.