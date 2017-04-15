Posted on by

Annual Community Softball Day closes with double-victory

Matt Peters 
map006@marietta.edu

The Marietta College softball team swept Baldwin Wallace on Saturday, April 8, securing two wins against the Yellow Jackets, and inspiriting a lively crowd. The Pioneers won their first game 6-3, and the second by a 2-1 margin.

These victories were the quintessential moments of a successful Community Day. Each year, students in Marietta College’s sports marketing and sports management classes plan the family-friendly event. It serves as both a community outreach and as a learning experience for the students involved.

“We just had to plan out what we wanted to have at the event and then see if it was doable with the sponsors’ help,” senior Erika Massie said.

In addition to free food and drinks, the event featured bounce houses, t-shirts, and swag items. Students ran the entire event.

“I think the event went well, we actually went out without a hitch,” Massie said.

The students will also oversee Community Baseball day, which will take place on Wednesday, April 22.

Photos in slideshow by Matt Peters.

