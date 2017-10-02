2017 Sternwheel Festival comes to a close

Matt Peters

The 41st annual Sternwheel Festival came to a close on Sunday afternoon. The three-day celebration featured live music, fried food, carnival rides, and clear blue skies.

Spectators lined both Marietta and Williamstown riverbanks Saturday night to view the ever-popular fireworks display over the Ohio River. The festival featured musical performances by AJR, Adam Craig, Parrots of the Caribbean, and many others.

Other events included the Little Miss and Mr. Pageants, Queen Genevieve competition, classic car show, and boat races. The festival came to a close on Sunday afternoon with resounding boat whistles and cheering onlookers, as Sternwheelers raced across the finish line in the annual Sternwheeler race.

All photos by Matt Peters.