Marietta College Family Weekend (Slideshow)

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

Every year, Marietta College holds family weekend: three days of sports, food, tours, and family-friendly activities.

Friday evening featured the Valley Exotic Zoo & Carnival, a Marietta trolley tour, and comedy magician Michael Kent. Saturday’s events included a Valley Gem river cruise, the Pioneer Tailgate, Alpha Sigma Phi Car Show, football and soccer games, and the alumni softball game. The weekend closed with Sunday’s Greek family picnic & open houses.