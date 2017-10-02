Mockolian: Family Weekend

Trey Farley

tfl001@marietta.edu

*Please note that all names and titles are made up for the sake of this article.

Family weekend is always a wonderful time at Marietta College. For freshman, it’s usually the first time they get to see their parents since starting college and for upperclassmen it’s a chance for a free meal that isn’t Gilman. There is also a multitude of activities throughout the weekend to bring students, parents, and faculty together. However, as great as this time may be, there are some students who have indifferent feelings about the weekend.

“As much as I like to see my mom and dad, it’s a pain in the you know what to hide my beer and to hide the fact that I’ve already skipped 10 classes” senior Tyler Mullins said.

Beyond the family dinners and football game, there is another side of family weekend that goes unnoticed. Some students’ home lives are different from their school lives, and the two don’t necessarily mesh very well. This is a tradition that goes back as far as family weekend itself and extends beyond just this one weekend visit.

“Oh of course, back in the 70’s when I went here I had to hide my rolling papers from my mom and dad every time they came to visit because I knew my mom would go through all my stuff just like she did when I was at home,” alumni Richard Walker said.

While it is very clear that family weekend may be more stressful for some students for obvious reasons, there are still some who are excited for the weekend.

“I always make sure my clothes are folded and put away, my bed is made, and I wear my Sunday best when my parents come to town” sophomore Felix Greer said. “I like them to know that I keep my room clean, go to church, and that I study every day for at least nine hours.”

Whatever students have to do to prepare for family weekend, it is still a joyous time to bring parents into town and show them around campus as well as telling them all about your semester so far. Just make sure to hide all your contraband before they pull up to take you to dinner.