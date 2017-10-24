MOVEE takes place at Marietta College

Abby Phillips

akp005@marietta.edu

Entrepreneurs and business representatives spoke to Marietta College students on Friday, Sept. 29, at the second annual Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo (MOVEE).

MOVEE is an annual event that takes place in Marietta College’s Dyson Baudo Recreation Center (DBRC). Students have the opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs – ranging from small-business owners to prominent companies.

“The MOVEE Expo is a good way to get the campus-community and also local community together and create great networking opportunities,” sophomore Taylor Rinard said.

Many presenters spoke about their businesses and how they are addressing consumer needs. At least 18 different companies were represented.

“The expo had great feedback and there were a lot of businesses there. The speakers and people there seemed really personable and the expo seemed like it could help people out and give them great opportunities they wouldn’t necessarily get elsewhere,” junior Kate Berg said.

At the close of the expo, many students had positive feedback. Organizers were satisfied with the turnout and hope to continue the event’s success.

“The expo was very organized and well put together. Doctor Khorassani did a great job with it, it was a large event and it was put together so well.” junior Elyssa Ackerman said.