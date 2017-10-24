“Pie a Chi” to take place on homecoming Friday

Abby Phillips

akp005@marietta.edu

Chi Omega’s annual “Pie a Chi” fundraiser will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Marietta College’s Christy Mall. All proceeds raised by the event will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“This event is our biggest fundraiser every year and our chapter appreciates all the support from the campus and community,” Chi Omega president Kali Miller said.

Pie a Chi’s scheduled date, homecoming weekend, is later than usual. However, organizers are confident that the increased traffic from alumni will make for an even better turnout. Participants will have the opportunity to “pie” fraternity members.

“Last year’s Pie A Chi was fun. I was able to pie some of the women and this year I am excited to be on the other side of things. I hope we, as a whole chapter, can raise a lot of money for Make-A-Wish and bring fun to the college while doing it,” sophomore Alyssa Prince said.