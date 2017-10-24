Eventful homecoming weekend set to take place

Trey Farley

Marietta College’s Homecoming Events are set to kick off Thursday Oct. 19, with a Pig Roast at the Harmar Tavern hosted by the Brothers of Lambda Chi Alpha. The weekend is packed with over 50 events to attend.

Brandee Norris, executive director of annual giving and alumni engagement is looking forward to this year’s Homecoming.

“I’m most excited for the awards that will take place on Saturday morning,” she said.

The awards honor alumni that have accomplished impactful things since graduating from Marietta College. This year, Margaret Bird ’58 and Leonard “Randy” Randolph ’65 will be inducted into the Hall of Honor. Jacquelen Smith ’61 will be honored with the Distinguished Alumna award and Donald Knechtges will be receiving the Distinguished Alumnus award. Jerry Tardivo Alcoser ’02 will receive the Outstanding Young Alumna award.

“It is such a nice time for students to come and se what alumni have done with their lives and see that you can make a difference,” Norris said.

Norris is also excited for the tailgate event. Alumni are encouraged to bring family and children. There will be inflatables, games, and a beer tent for those of age. Additionally, there will be a social hour between the awards and tailgate, which Norris hopes will provide students with an opportunity to connect alum.

“The more that students can interact with alums, the more opportunities they can provide and meaningful relationships can develop,” she said.

Norris says the impressive event list was accomplished not by a single department, but by many departments. He recalls that there was an immense amount of collaboration between different departments and Greek organizations.

“It was a campus-wide rally to make Homecoming a success,” she said.

Erin Riordan-Dye, associate director of new student programs & student activities, is excited about a few Homecoming traditions that are making their comeback this year, the first of which is Homecoming trophies.

“We used to give out trophies to the winning organizations, but stopped a few years back. It’s a decision that I think will really highlight the competitive nature of Homecoming for current students and is a tangible testament to their hard work and school spirit,” Riordan-Dye said.

The Homecoming Dance is also making a comeback and is a great place for students to mingle with alumni and prepare for the Homecoming football game against Wilmington College at 1:30 p.m. the next day. Homecoming trophies will also be distributed at the dance.

Emily Gummere, a senior marketing major, in Alpha Xi Delta, is excited to connect with alumni during Homecoming weekend.

“I am most excited about having all of the alum come back and spending time with them and my sorority sisters,” she said.

Visit https://development.marietta.edu/registrations/homecoming2016 to view the whole Homecoming 2016 schedule.