Students perform in newly renovated Gathering Place (Slideshow)

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

On Thursday, Oct. 19, students celebrated homecoming weekend in the newly renovated gathering place. The concert featured student performances by Sadie Johnson, Grace Matombe Shaler, and Josh Thomas, in addition to headlining indie-pop group, Apollo LTD.

These students were among the first to perform on the Gathering Place’s new stage, featuring state-of-the art sound equipment and stage lighting. The renovation was made possible by a $1 million donation given by alumni Donald (Don) ’81 and Leslie Straub Ritter ’85, last January.

The concert was preceded by a brief dedication, delivered by Don Ritter and Marietta College President, William (Bill) Ruud. The two spoke of their plans for the Gathering Place and new Music Therapy program – emphasizing that the equipment housed in both buildings will be “as good as, if not better than” equipment typically found in Nashville and Dallas recording studios.

The new music therapy facilities will be unveiled at a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m., in front of the McKinney Media Center.

More information can be found here: http://www.marietta.edu/article/ribbon-cutting-ceremony-scheduled-music-therapy-facilities-0

Photos by Matt Peters