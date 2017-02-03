Sustainable Green To-Go containers replace Styrofoam

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

On Jan. 13, Marietta students received an email from Adria Handley, General Manager of Parkhurst dining services, informing them of Parkhurst’s decision to replace Styrofoam takeout containers with reusable eco-friendly ones. Parkhurst already composts, recycles, and sends their used fryer oil to be converted into bio-diesel.

“The switch to Green To-Go reusable containers was made as part of our continuing efforts to work sustainably,” Handley told The Marcolian.

According to Handley, the decision was made in conjunction with the SGA Culinary Committee and members of the administration. After exploring several options, Parkhurst and the administration moved to eliminate Styrofoam altogether.

“Our Styrofoam usage was very high. Last year’s closed containers, lined up end to end, would have stretched for almost 10 miles,” Handley explained.

Student body Vice-President, Paige Berschet, said the SGA Culinary Committee had planned on encouraging the switch for the start of the 2017 fall semester. However, Parkhurst managers decided to proceed with the transition this semester, with the permission of college administration.

Over 400 students, faculty and staff have signed up for the Green To-Go takeout program. There is no charge to enroll in the program, and students can exchange their used containers at any of the Parkhurst locations on campus for clean ones at their convenience.

“I understand that the new program may take some time to get used to and want to remind everyone to make sure that containers are being returned to the dining locations and not discarded, so that the program has it’s intended effect,” Handley said.