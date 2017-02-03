Parkhurst employee series

Sydney Gregory

When you are asked to think about the typical dining experience on a college campus the image that immediately comes to mind may not be one that paints a colorful picture. Many times there is a negative connotation that surrounds college and university dining halls. So why is it that students at Marietta College take an interest in their dining experience?

Upon spending a traditional lunch or dinner hour at one of the five Parkhurst dining locations across campus, the connection and dedication the Parkhurst staff has to the students of Marietta College is easy to recognize. Students are greeted with a friendly smile and a question about their life; a small gesture that goes a long way in the eyes of the MC community.

Senior, Emily Schemrich mirrors this notion, “I really like Parkhurst Dining [staff] because they’re so friendly and they’ll make a point to talk to you, and not in the casual ‘hi.’ They always make sure they say ‘have a nice day’ when you’re going out. I never leave and no one says that.”

When asked if Schemrich feels as though she has formed a relationship with the staff she states that indeed she has. She recalls her experience with Gilman Employee, Becky Foster. “Becky [Foster] is so … I really got to know her last fall and she just started talking to me and I learned more about her, and now we’re Facebook friends! I went to Thailand and rode an elephant, so now every time she has an elephant video she’ll tag me in it. It’s just really cute.”

Marietta College junior Jorden Evans says that she has been what she considers to be a “regular” at both the Taqueria and the Chlapaty Café since the beginning of her college career. Evans states that her favorite place to eat on campus is the Taqueria.

When asked whether it’s the food that keeps her coming back or the Parkhurst staff, Evans states that it is no doubt the service that maintains her loyalty.

“Billie [Gregory] is kind of the grandma on campus. She takes care of everyone, if it’s just from knowing what you order to asking you how your day has been, and making sure you have a little extra in your stuff. She takes care of you for sure.”

Although dining on campus is a necessity for many students, the Parkhurst staff undoubtedly makes that necessity a little bit brighter. Do you have a favorite Parkhurst staff member you would like to be featured in a story? Send us a message or leave a comment on social media stating who you would like to see.