Greek week 2017

Sydney Gregory

smg002@marietta.edu

Last week Marietta College Greek Life hosted its annual Greek Week. According to Jane Peterson, who helped organize the Greek Week activities, the week was designed to bring both Greek organizations and unaffiliated students together.

“This year we really wanted to change Greek Week for the better, so we revamped it by just trying to make it more enjoyable,” Peterson says. “We added an all Greek Formal and have Lip Sync on Sunday. We really wanted it to be a more enjoyable, relaxed time, but still a competition to show off Greek Life on campus.”

Other events included a Can Castle Challenge, wearing your Greek letter shirt, an all Greek formal at the Lafayette Hotel, and Greek Olympics. The Can Castle Challenge is an event where sororities and fraternities were encouraged to donate canned food and nonperishables to create large and extravagant castles. All of the food collected will go toward local initiatives.

Greek Olympics featured different competitions including kickball and balloon popping that gave Greeks more opportunities to gain points for their organization toward the trophies awarded at the end of the week. Kirsten Gardner says that she is most looking forward to the kickball competition at the Greek Olympics and enjoys the comradery that comes from events like Greek Week.

“I like Greek Week because it’s a great way to connect with all the fellow Greeks on campus and learn more about who is actually in Greek Life,” Gardner says. “There are not many events on campus that connect people even just in sororities and fraternities, let alone people not affiliated.”

Alpha Tau Omega was the overall winner of Greek Week.