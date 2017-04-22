On the Brink: students prepare for life after college

Matt Peters

map006@marietta.edu

In a few weeks, roughly 2 million American college students will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Of these students, only about four percent have earned their degrees from liberal arts institutions.

While liberal arts graduates are a relatively small group, research indicates that (on average) they experience greater career success and greater job satisfaction than graduates of public universities. Of course, small size and expensive tuition costs often deter students from attending liberal arts schools, but proponents contend that the benefits outweigh the costs.

With small class sizes, accessible faculty, and a broad-based learning environment that emphasizes critical thinking, a liberal arts education fosters a variety of valuable professional skills. Still, as students prepare to enter the job market, they will inevitably face challenges.

As part of a larger research project, I’ve interviewed nine passionate students at Marietta College, documenting their perspectives as they navigate the academic landscape and prepare to enter the workforce. Research indicates that students who focus on developing their strengths, rather than correcting their deficiencies, will ultimately fare well over the long run.



Check out the full video interviews here: http://xanmapcreative.wixsite.com/home/copy-of-project-page-1-1